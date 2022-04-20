Fire In Ramnagar

Ramnagar: A fire broke out in the Kalusiddh – Nai Basti area after a small LPG cylinder exploded. One after another 45 huts caught fire and were completely destroyed. The fire tenders present at the spot took three and half hours to douse the flames. A loss of worth several lacs of rupees has been reported due to the fire.

At around noon a small LPG cylinder kept in the shop of one Vijay Kumar exploded and fire broke out. Due to hot weather, the fire spread quickly to the nearby straw huts. One after another 45 huts caught fire and the residents had to run to safer places. Such was the rage of the fire that they were unable to bring out any of their belongings. In the meanwhile, 3 other LPG cylinders also exploded. 2 fire tenders reached the spot quickly and took about three and half hours to douse the flames. Water from drinking water tankers was also used to extinguish the fire. It has been learnt that most of the huts belonged to mining labours working in the area. Several organisations have demanded compensation for the affected.