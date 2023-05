At least 19 people were killed and three more injured in a fire that erupted in a factory eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang, local authorities said Monday.

The fire erupted in the county of Ninghai on Sunday at about 1320 hrs (GMT). By 1600 hrs the firefighters managed to extinguish fires.

Among those wounded, two received serious injuries and one more small injuries.

The causes of the blaze remain unknown.