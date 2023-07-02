    Menu
    Fire in 3-storey building in Delhi's Jheel Khurenja area

    Nidhi Khurana
    July2/ 2023
    New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a three-storey building near a Gurudwara in East Delhi's Jheel Khurenja on Sunday, officials said.

    The fire department said they were notified of the incident about 11 a.m.

    The officer stated that four fire tenders were dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the call.

    "This is a three-storey building. Fire is on all the floors. We are trying to bring the fire under control. The local police are also assisting us," said the official.

    The official stated that the cause of the fire was unknown at this time.

    As of now no causalities have been reported according to officials.—Inputs from Agencies

