Fire guts 6 houses in Srinagar's Nawabazar

Srinagar: Six residential houses were gutted overnight in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

Police said fire engulfed the residential houses in the densely populated Nawabazar locality in the old city area here.

"Fire tenders were immediately pressed into service and the blaze was controlled from spreading.

'Six residential houses have been completely destroyed. Authorities have deputed field staff to assess the damage. The exact cause of fire is being investigated," police sources said.





—IANS