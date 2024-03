Bisrakh Police investigates the cause as the community rallies for safety measures.

Greater Noida: At Greater Noida West's Gaur City Society, flames ravaged two apartments located in the 16th Avenue block. During the time of the blaze, one of the affected flats was unoccupied, while the residents of the other managed a narrow escape by rushing down the stairs.

Watch: https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1765602702539555010?

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station. Efforts to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage are underway.