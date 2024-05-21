Fire Engulfs Factory In Uttarakhand's Haridwar, No Casualties Reported

Haridwar: A massive fire broke out at a packaging material factory in Haridwar in the early hours of Tuesday, said an official.

Hardiwar Superintendent of Police, Swatantra Kumar said, "No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire incident at the site."

"This factory produces packaging material. Sensitive items like thermocol were stacked inside the factory due to which the fire spread rapidly. Eight fire brigades are present on the spot and are attempting to douse the fire. More fire brigades from Rishikesh have also been called in," SP Kumar said.

He further said that no one was present inside the factory at the time when the incident took place.

"We are currently trying to ensure that the fire does not spread to other factories located nearby. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. In case we fall short of water, we will source water from nearby factories," added the official.

Further details are awaited. —ANI