Fire destroys 12 shops in the outskirts of Kolkata

Kolkata (The Hawk): As many as 12 shops were entirely destroyed in an early-morning fire at Newtown area on the outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday. The early hour of the occurrence prevented anyone from being inside the shops, hence no casualties have been reported.

The fire started around 4.30 a.m. in the Newtown area near the Mridha canal, according to authorities from the fire services department. LPG cylinders at one of the nearby food vending shops were the cause of the incident. The businesses' inclusion of combustible goods facilitated the fire's rapid spread.

Within hours, the fire was put out by five fire fighters who arrived on the spot.

The sound of the LPG cylinder bursting frightened the locals, who were in a panic. For the time being, all area residents have had their electricity unplugged as a safety measure.

"Uncertainty still exists regarding the fire's precise cause. But most likely the short circuit in one of the food-vending stores, where LPG cylinders were kept, was to blame. The initial goal we had set for ourselves was to stop the fire from spreading to other places, and we had succeeded in doing so. No reports of any human casualties have been made, and the fire is now completely under control "a representative of the local fire department said.

