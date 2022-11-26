Fire Broke Out In A Grocery Store Due To Short Circuit

Dineshpur (The Hawk): A fire broke out due to a short circuit in a grocery shop located in a rural area. The villagers barely controlled the fire. But by then the goods kept in the shop were burnt to ashes. The Revenue Department team reached the spot and inspected the spot. He assessed the loss at about three lakh rupees.

According to the information, Brajendra Mandal, a resident of Amritnagar number two village near the city, has a grocery shop in the village itself. In which fire broke out due to short circuit. When the fire took a formidable form, there was a stir in the village. The villagers gathered on the spot barely doused the fire. By the time the fire was extinguished, all the items kept in the shop, including the fridge, LCD, were burnt to ashes. The team of the Revenue Department reached on the information of the fire and inspected it. On the other hand, Patwari Mukesh told that there has been a loss of about two and a half to three lakh rupees due to the fire.