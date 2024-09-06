    Menu
    Fire breaks out in Tesla service-showroom in Nepal

    The Hawk
    September6/ 2024
    The fire began on the ground floor of the service center, spreading to the first floor, but no Tesla vehicles were harmed as they were quickly relocated.

    Kathmandu: Fire broke out at a Tesla service-showroom in Nepali capital Kathmandu, damaging properties and documents, police said on Friday.
    Fire erupted out at the building of ARETE International, Nepal's first Tesla service- showroom in Tangal in Kathmandu, past noon on Friday.
    "Fire has been doused. It started from the ground floor of the Tesla Service Centre in Naxal. The investigation and assessment of damage is underway," DSP of Maligaun Police Circle, Indra Subedi confirmed to ANI over phone.

    Parts of the Tesla electric vehicles and documents were seen strewn on the ground with glass pieces scattered all across the floor as the fire spread to the first floor of the one-and-a-half-storied house, which also hosted three charging ports for the world's largest electric vehicle brand.
    "No vehicles were harmed due to the fire. We suspect it to be caused by short-circuit of
    the electrical wire. Two Tesla cars that were in the showroom were quickly driven out
    from the site to a secure location," DSP Subedi stated.

    —ANI

