    Menu
    States & UTs

    Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kurla, operation underway to douse flames

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September28/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Kurla

    Mumbai (Maharashtra): A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area in the early hours of Thursday, according to Mumbai Fire Brigade.
    A total of 10 fire tenders have arrived on the spot to douse the fire.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
    Further details are awaited.
    Earlier a fire broke out on the 13th floor of a high-rise building in the Dadar area of Mumbai last week, leaving an elderly dead.
    According to Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the victim has been identified as 60-year-old Sachin Patkar.
    "The fire broke out at 8:37 am today. The blaze was reported on the 13th floor of the Raintree building located at Hindu Colony, Gully No-2, in Dadar (East). The high-rise has a total of 15 floors," an official said adding that the 60-year-old resident was reported to have inhaled toxic smoke from the fire.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Mumbai Fire Kurla Fire Fire Incident Dadar Fire Scrap Godown Fire Mumbai Fire Brigade Fire Safety
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in