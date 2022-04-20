    Menu
    States & UTs

    Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Bhopura

    April20/ 2022


    Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh): Fire fighting operations are underway after a massive fire broke out in Ghaziabad's Bhopura on Sunday.

    According to Sunil Kumar, Fire Fighting Officer, four fire tenders are present at the spot and the fire is under control now.


    Fire breaks out in Ghaziabad's Bhopura


    "We were informed about a massive fire in the slum area of Bhopura. Two fire brigades each from fire stations in Sahibabad and Vaishali were rushed to the spot. It was a massive fire, but it is under control now," he said.

    Fire fighting operations are is underway.

    Further details awaited.

    —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in