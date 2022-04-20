Fire breaks out in district court complex in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: A massive fire broke out in a court complex in Bhaderwah belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, damaging the heritage court building and a shrine located in the premises, official said on Friday.

No casualty has been reported in the blaze that broke out on Thursday evening.

The fire caused damage to the heritage building made of cedar wood and a shrine located in the complex, they added.

Fire personnel could not bring the blaze under control immediately as the strucutre was made up of wood and the blaze spread rapidly.

To control the fire, the administration also called additional fire tenders from Doda.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

—PTI