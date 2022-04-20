Fire Breaks Out At School In Gautam Buddh Nagar

Gautam Buddh Nagar: A fire broke out in Gautam Buddh Nagar's JBM Global school's library on Sunday. However, a mishap was averted as the school is currently shut due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said Arun Kumar, CFO, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"We received information about the incident at around 7:55 am today. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire in the school. The cause of the fire is yet not clear, a big mishap has been averted as the school was closed," said Kumar.

"Huge loss has also occurred during the incident, books, furniture and other things have been damaged," he added. JBM Global School is located in Gautam Buddh Nagar Sector-132. —ANI