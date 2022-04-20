Fire breaks out at music company's office in Noida Sector 7

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): A fire broke out in a music company office in Noida sector 7 on Thursday.

The blaze was first reported at 7:30 am. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and were able to control the fire by 10 am.

"The incident took place on Thursday morning around 7:30 am after that four fire tenders reached the location and controlled the fire," said Field Security Officer (FSO) of Noida Sanjeev Kumar.

"We have not yet started the assessment of loss," he added.

No casualty has been reported from the incident even after the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown so far. (ANI)