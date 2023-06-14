Fire breaks out at Kolkata airport, short-circuit suspected

Kolkata: A fire broke out at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late on Friday evening, causing panic among people.

At 9:20 p.m., a fire broke out at the airport's domestic security checkpoint at Gate 3A. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot which brought the fire under control.

There have been no confirmed casualties or injuries, however airport officials have removed passengers from the security counters.

After the fire, a number of aircraft that were supposed to leave have been put on hold. Airport authorities will only allow passengers to pass through security counters once they have confirmed that there is no longer any danger of a fire breaking out.

Although airport officials have not confirmed the cause of the incident, other outlets have speculated that a short circuit caused the incident.—Inputs from Agencies