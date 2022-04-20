Fire Breaks Out At Doordarshan Kendra In Mathura

Mathura: A major fire broke out at the Doordarshan centre, here on Tuesday morning in which equipment worth over rupees several lakhs were razed to ashes.

Sources said that the fire was noticed by the security guard of the Doordarshan centre situated at Vrindavan road at around 0400 hours. The fire fighter team had a hard time to control the flames, as the fire took place in the building where equipment were stored. However, police was investigating the reason for the fire, though preliminary report said that the fire broke out due to short circuit. Mathura, is witnessing severe heat wave condition and on Monday the highest temperature touched 50 degrees Celsius. UNI