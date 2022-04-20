Fire breaks out at Amritsar railway station; damages main server, other equipments

Amritsar: A fire broke out today at the ticket reservation counter of Amritsar railway station, destroying the main server and causing extensive damage to other equipment. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. A railway official said the fire was caused by an electric short circuit and within few seconds, the flames engulfed the entire reservation section at the station. All the computers at eight window counters along with the main server were damaged. The official, however, made it clear that passengers would be able to make online bookings and get current tickets from another section of the station.