Fire At Toy Company In Noida, None Hurt

Noida: A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradesh''s Noida on Wednesday and gutted some property, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the blaze that took around 2 hours to be doused, they said.

The incident was reported from the industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting is underway, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.

Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze in the multi-storey building located in the D block of the sector, and the fire was brought under control by 5 pm, the official said.

There was some damage to the property and the amount of damage incurred was being assessed, a policeman said.

Prime facie it appears that a short circuit may have sparked the fire but a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, he added. PTI