    Fire At Toy Company In Noida, None Hurt

    April20/ 2022


    Noida: A fire broke out at a toy-making company in Uttar Pradesh''s Noida on Wednesday and gutted some property, officials said.

    However, no one was injured in the blaze that took around 2 hours to be doused, they said.

    The incident was reported from the industrial Sector 63 around 3 pm and fire-fighting is underway, an official from the local Phase 3 police station said.

    Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze in the multi-storey building located in the D block of the sector, and the fire was brought under control by 5 pm, the official said.

    There was some damage to the property and the amount of damage incurred was being assessed, a policeman said.

    Prime facie it appears that a short circuit may have sparked the fire but a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the incident, he added. PTI

