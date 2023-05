New Delhi: (IANS) A fire broke out in the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant in Rohini Sector-18 here, a fire officer said on Sunday.





"An information about fire breaking out in the cable rolls at the grid of NTPC plant was received at the fire control room at around 12.45 p.m," he said.





Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire officer said.







No casualty has been reported until now and the cooling operation is on, he added.





--IANS