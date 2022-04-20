Fire at Iran's nuclear facility slows down development of advanced centrifuges

Tehran: A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant would slow down the development of advanced centrifugal machines, Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Sunday (local time).

Kamalvandi, said that the country was going to produce samples of advanced centrifugal machines at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant before it was damaged by a fire, which would now slow down the production process, reported Sputnik.

The official also confirmed that the incident caused serious material and financial damage, adding that some of the equipment was completely destroyed, as per the report.

According to the Sputnik report, the spokesman also, however, noted that Iran would rebuild and expand the facility, the construction of which started seven years ago but was never completed amid the nuclear deal hassles.

On Thursday, the organization reported an incident during construction work at the Natanz facility, which wrecked one of the sheds under construction.

Under the JCPOA, signed between Iran and P5+1, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for lifting of sanctios.

US under President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018. (ANI)