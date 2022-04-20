Fire at industrial estate in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A major fire broke out in Rahim Motors in Industrial Estate in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Friday morning, official sources said.

They said fire broke out in the main workshop of Rahim Motors located in Industrial Estate, Rangreth, in the outskirts this morning. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot, fire spread to entire workshop, where several vehicles were under repair.

"Fire tenders from different parts of the city were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames, clearly visible from a distance," they said, adding further details are awaited.

The cause of the fire was being ascertained, they said.

