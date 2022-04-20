Fire at iconic Darjeeling hotel

Darjeeling (WB): A fire broke out at the iconic Shangri-la Regency hotel in Darjeeling on Thursday morning, police said.

The fire started at the kitchen of the hotel, located near the Mall, around 11.45 am, they said.

Four fire tenders brought the blaze under control within an hour, a senior police officer said.

The hotel was evacuated and nobody was injured in the fire, he said.

At present, the cooling process is underway, he added.

The exact cause of the fire and the losses are being ascertained, the officer said.

—PTI