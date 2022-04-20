Fire at Ghazipur landfill doused

New Delhi: A fire that broke out at Ghazipur landfill in the national capital has been brought under control, fire department said on Wednesday.

The fire was reported to have begun around 2 am on Tuesday and it was doused within one hour, East Delhi Municipal Council Mayor said.

"Our department responded immediately and fire brigades controlled the fire within an hour. Mostly it's just smoke rising now. Three fire brigades are still stationed to make sure the fire is completely doused," the Mayor said.

—ANI