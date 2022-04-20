FIR Registration Counters In UP Police Stations

Lucknow: The Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh, fulfilling another promise made in the poll manifesto by the BJP, has directed all district police chiefs to open FIR registration counters in their offices at the earliest. These counters will facilitate those, who are made to do several rounds of police stations for lodging complaints. The men in uniform have been directed to lodge FIRs as soon as the complainant approaches them, irrespective of the individual's caste, creed or religion. The order issued by the state Home department last night stated that unnecessary delay in lodging FIRs created a negative perception about the government among the public, which is made to run from one office to another. In a lot of cases, the complainants turned down at police stations, have to appeal to court to lodge FIRs. The government hopes that the special counters at offices of police chiefs would help all these people in distress. In its manifesto released before the Assembly polls, BJP had promised a 'fearless atmosphere' and stressed that FIRs would be registered in its regime without any bias. The most populous state, which also has the largest police force, fares poorly when it comes to registration of criminal cases. In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, more FIRs are registered than UP in a year. According to NCRB, about 2.75 lakh, 2.68 lakh and 2.57 lakh FIRs under different sections of IPC were registered in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala in 2015. While in UP, this number was just 2.42 lakh. In Delhi, 1.91 lakh FIRs were lodged during the same period. However, some police officers feel that the initiative will also lead to increased number of frivolous and motivated police complaints as people will use the initiative to settle scores with their rivals. "But largely, public will benefit from the move. If complaints are found frivolous during probes, action will be initiated against the ones who raise false alarms," said Director General of UP Police, Sulkhan Singh. The police department lately have been taking steps to improve the citizen-oriented services. By launching an e-FIR scheme through its web portal, the department opened an avenue to report lost articles, such as mobile phones, government IDs, wallets among other items, over internet. The department is also trying to raise a young and educated team, who would work as digital volunteers in order to dispel rumours on the social media. UNI