FIR over corruption, money laundering against Medanta chief Trehan

Gurugram: Following the direction of the Gurugram civil court, the district police here has registered an FIR against the Medanta Medicity Hospital and its chairman and promoter Dr Naresh Trehan for corruption and money laundering on Saturday.

Aman Yadav, Sadar ACP, confirmed the development and said that the FIR has been registered under sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 and 120 B, 406, 463, 467, 468, 471, Prevention of Corruption Act 11, 13(2) and 13 (1)D in the Sadar police station.

"Based on the FIR, investigation is underway. Further action will be taken accordingly," Yadav said.

The FIR is registered against Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman of Medanta -- the Medicity hospital and his 52 partners, including Sunil Sachdeva, Atul Punj, Anant Jain, Global health Pvt Ltd, Global Infracom Pvt Ltd, and Punj Lloyd.

A Public Interest litigation (PIL) in this regard was filed by RTI activist Raman Sharma three days ago in court of Additional District and Session judge Ashwani Kumar. He had directed the Gurugram Police to register the FIR within 24 hours on Saturday.

Sharma filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate in June 2019 and latter had forwarded it to the Haryana Police for investigation. "Gurugram Police has not acted on the complaint forwarded by the ED. Hence, I went to court for intervention," Sharma said.

While narrating the complaint, Sharma alleged that the Medanta hospital had a project to develop a medical college, research centre, nursing staff quarters, guest houses for patients' attendants and many other facilities but its promoter had developed only the hospital. Moreover, he misused the funds in other projects existing in other states.

"I have urged the court for registering FIR against 52 persons and companies. Those are involved during the construction of the hospital and taken grant of Rs 1,000 crore. Besides, chief administrator of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), its Gurugram administrator, and estate officer too have been asked to submit their reports before the court," Sharma said. —IANS