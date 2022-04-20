FIR Lodged Against SP Azam In Rampur For Remark On Jaya Prada

Rampur: Police have registered FIRs against Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha member Mohammad Azam Khan along with ten others in connection with their derogatory statement against Bollywood star and BJP leader Jaya Prada recently.

Azam Khan, MP from Rampur, who defeated Jaya Prada, made the derogatory statement on June 29 during a cricket match function.

Meanwhile Moradabad MP H T Hasan also gave some controversial statement against Jaya Prada in Moradabad on Sunday last.

Police lodged the FIRs against Azam Khan and others on the complaint made by the actor and a BJP leader Akash Saxena at the Civil Lines police station, police sources here on Tuesday said. In the complaint, it was said Azam Khan on June 29 had abused the actor from the dais which had hurt the entire women community. In this case lodged under section 294 and 504 of the IPC, Azam Khan's MLA son Adeeb Azam was also made an accused along with nine others. The Moradabad MP too made some derogatory remark about the actor but he claimed that he has not violated any norms or made any crime. UNI