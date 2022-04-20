FIR lodged against Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao yet again!

Its been nearly two weeks since Aamir�s infamous intolerance remark. But the aftermath of that comment is yet to subside Another FIR was lodged on Friday against Bollywood star Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao in Bihar�s Muzaffarpur district on a court directive for the actor�s controversial remarks on �intolerance.� Earlier, a similar FIR was lodged against Aamir in New Delhi. Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha lodged the FIR against Aamir and his wife at Town police station in Muzaffarpur district under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 153B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) and 154 (Sedition) of IPC. The FIR was registered on the direction of the chief judicial magistrate, Muzaffarpur district, Sushma Trivedi, on a complaint filed by Ojha last week, charging the actor with hurting the sentiments of the people by claiming that an atmosphere of intolerance prevailed in the country. The actor is under fire for his comments over growing intolerance in India. He had said at an award function in Delhi recently, �Kiran and I have lived all our lives in India. For the first time, she said, should we move out of India? That�s a disastrous and big statement for Kiran to make to me. She fears for her child. She fears about what the atmosphere around us will be. She feels scared to open the newspapers every day. That does indicate that there is a sense of growing disquiet.� He was reacting to a spate in the incidents of sectarian violence and intolerance. Hindu activists staged protests outside his house in Mumbai as well as Patna by painting his posters with black ink before setting them on fire. Aamir had to issue a statement to clear his stance.