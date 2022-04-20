FIR In UP's Noida Against Makers, Actors Of Web Series 'Tandav' For Hurting Religious Sentiments

Gautam Buddh Nagar: An FIR was registered at Rabupura Police Station against makers and actors of web series Tandav for inciting communal disharmony, hurting religious sentiments, and allegedly showing Uttar Pradesh Police in a bad light.

"Locals have filed a complaint against the director of Tandav web series, India head of Amazon Prime among others for showing caste-based insults and hurting religious sentiments in the series," Rajesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Lucknow's Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, Zafar, producer of the show Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

This comes after two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, among others, alleged that the Saif Ali Khan-starrer web series 'Tandav' hurts Hindu religious sentiments. Taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by viewers against the web series, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday extended apologies and clarified that Tandav is a "work of fiction" and that the cast and crew of 'Tandav' did not have any intentions of hurting sentiments of any community, caste, or religion. —ANI