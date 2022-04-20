FIR against US national for assaulting doctor, ransacking Shillong hospital

An FIR has been filed against a US aid worker who allegedly assaulted a doctor at a Covid19 hospital here, spat on its employees and ransacked the facility after he was taken there with complaints of breathlessness on his return from Assam, an official said on Wednesday.

Authorities of the Shillong Civil Hospital lodged a complaint with the Meghalaya Police on Tuesday against Theodore Moallem, who has sought help from Air India saying he needs to return to the US "quickly" to consult doctors there.

East Khasi Hills district SP Claudia Lyngwa said a case has been registered against the US national, who is associated with a Shillong-based NGO, and investigation is on.

The Covid-19 test result of Moallem came out negative and he is in home quarantine now.

According to a report submitted to the health department by the hospital authorities, Moallem went to Guwahati on May 26 and returned on June 6. He had been suffering from chest pain and breathlessness since his return and went to the hospital on June 6.

"The patient was advised injections but he became violent and started breaking the hospital's doors and chairs and attacked the nursing staff and doctor on duty," the report said, adding that a senior general surgeon suffered a fracture in a finger in the attack.

Moallem also allegedly used abusive language besides coughing and spitting on the employees on duty.

In a Facebook post on June 7, he claimed, "They didn't technically confirm the diagnosis, they just started berating and giggling at me as for hours I begged for aspirin. They injected me at least twice, possibly thrice. Never did they confirm the syringe contents..."

Meanwhile, in a tweet to Air India on Tuesday, the US aid worker said, "I must return home to USA quickly now, as I am suffering heart issues and need to see doctors back home (sic)."



"I need to talk to one of your staff regarding 'Air India evacuation schedule flights Ex India'. I am an American citizen, presently in Shillong, Meghalaya. I stayed here to care for a disabled baby while we made other suitable arrangements (sic)," he tweeted.

—PTI