FIR Against UP Minister's Newphew For Assaulting Officer

Bareilly: The police have finally registered an FIR against the nephew of an Uttar Pradesh minister, almost a week after he allegedly assaulted a home guards' officer.

Amit Kumar, the nephew of the UP minister Arun Kumar Saxena, had beaten up the home guards platoon commander in public, tore his uniform and abused and slapped him for close to 30 minutes before help arrived.

A viral video, which police have confirmed to be genuine, shows Amit and his aides thrashing Omendra Kumar, an officer with the home guards, at a tea stall in Bareilly. The men, carrying beer bottles in their hands, insulted Omendra and tore his uniform.

The local police in Bareilly registered an FIR but did not initially name Amit. Omendra had gone to the stall on Saturday night. According to the complaint, the men asked about his 'duty area' and hurled abuses at him. —IANS