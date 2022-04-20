FIR Against Tablighi Jamaatis For Misbehaving With Hospital Staff In Ghaziabad

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed lodging of a case under NSA against the Tablighi Jamaat members for misbehaving with hospital staff in Ghaziabad.

The state government has ordered removal of all female staff attending to them at the hospital. Meanwhile, sources here on Friday said that the number of Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh has escalated after 34 new cases, mostly, Tablighi Jamaat members, tested positive.

Dr Sudhir Singh, In charge Isolation Ward, King George's Medical University (KGMU) confirmed here that 34 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to official sources here, the CM was furious at the Jamaatis for their misconduct in Ghaziabad and other places. "These people will not follow the law nor the system. Their act in Ghaziabad was deplorable and the government would register cases under NSA against them. We will not spare them at any cost," the CM said.

Mr Adityanath also asked the authorities not to deploy women doctors, nurses or police for treatment of the Jamaat people at the hospital. UNI