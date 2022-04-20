FIR Against SP Leader Mohd Azam Khan

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against former Uttar Pradesh minister and senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan for instigating religious sentiment and making objectionable remark against RSS and Shia cleric Maulana Sayeed Kalbe Jawwad way back in 2014.

SHO of the Hazratganj police station Abhay Kumar Mishra confirmed that the FIR was registered against Azam Khan in his police station on Friday night. He said one Zamir Naqvi filed the FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against the SP leader and now investigation was underway. Naqvi, in his police complaint, said that he was trying to lodge an FIR against Azam Khan since 2014. In August 2014, Khan misused his government letterhead and stamp to insult Shia dharamguru Maulama Kalbe Jawwad along with RSS and BJP, he said. He alleged that through this letter, the SP leader had tried to instigate communal disturbances in society. UNI