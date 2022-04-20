FIR against Manpreet Chadha, Wave Mega City Centre Directors

New Delhi: The Noida police have registered an FIR against Directors of Wave Mega City Centre following directions of Gautam Budh Nagar's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), for alleged non-refund of money.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday under IPC sections 506, 504, 471, 468, 467, 406 and 420 against the Directors -- Manpreet Singh Chadha, Charanjit Singh, Harmandeep Singh Kandhari and Finance Head Narayan Jha.

Earlier, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar has directed SHO of Sector 20, Noida Police Station to register a case against alleged non-refund of money by Wave Mega City Centre and investigate the matter as per law.

The order was issued on the application of Piyush Sharma, a resident of Noida who had alleged that no work has commenced on the Metro Mart Project even after 7 years.

The FIR states that Manpreet Singh Chadha, Charanjit Singh, Harmandeep Singh Khandari, all Directors of Wave Mega City Centre Pvt Limited, and Finance Head Narayan Jha have indulged in fraud and hatched a criminal conspiracy and usurped more than Rs 50 lakh from his mother Savita Sharma, brother Dhananjay Sharma and himself.

Even after repeated requests, these funds have not been refunded, Piyush alleged.

Piyush has also alleged that thousands of investors have been duped to by Wave Mega City Centre by showing fraudulent documents and permissions. Hundreds of crores collected from this conspiracy has been deposited in the accounts of Wave Mega City Centre and thereafter transferred into the accounts of their family and relatives.

Wave Mega City Centre sent a response to IANS with reference to the complaint letter by Piyush Sharma on alleged non-refund of money by Wave Mega City Centre.

The company has also sent a letter from Savita Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma about this being a joint property and should therefore be treated accordingly for any settlement.

In its response, the company said, "Customer had booked unit in WBT later with their consent shifted to Metromart. Later we received a request letter from Savita Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma that there is a family dispute going on among the three of them and the matter is sub-judice. Savita Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma alleged that Piyush Sharma is trying to get an illegal hold on entire property/paid amount of Metromart".

The company response said, "Savita Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma jointly wanted to hold the booking of this unit in their names and they have notified to us in writing. Piyush Sharma has never requested us for refund and legally he does not have any right to do so. As booking is in the names of Savita Sharma, Piyush Sharma and Dhananjay Sharma.

Savita Sharma has claimed that the entire amount deposited for this unit has come from his personal funds and no request for refund should be entertained from her sons".

The total amount received of Rs 50 lakh approximately. "Once Piyush Sharma filed a complaint under section 156(3) CRPC, we responded to Noida police investigation. The police gave us a clean chit basis our records and intentions to willingly settle the case legally, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders. Again Piyush Sharma approached the court and the court has directed the police to look into the matter. As always we will cooperate with the investigation", Wave Mega City Centre said.

—IANS