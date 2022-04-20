FIR against Kunder for tweets against Adityanath

Lucknow : An FIR was lodged against Bollywood producer Shirish Kunder on Friday for his "objectionable" and "abusive" post on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, police said.





The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed in the Hazratganj police station here by Amit Kumar Tiwari who while referring to the Chief Minister as "Hindu Hriday Samrat Sant Shiromani Yogi Adityanath", quoted extensively from a tweet done from Kunder's official handle on March 21, wherein he says: "Going by the logic of making a goon as CM so that he behave Daud can be CBI director and Mallya RBI governor."





Tiwari complained that in the tweet, the Chief Minister has been compared to international terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and demanded that appropriate legal action be taken against the film producer.





An official told IANS that based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged and a probe initiated.





Kunder, who however has deleted the tweets concerned, later extended an apology on the micro-blogging site.





"I unconditionally apologise. I never meant to hurt anyones feelings or sentiment," he tweeted.





--IANS



