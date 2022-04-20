FIR Against Girl Who Accused BSP MP Of Rape

Varanasi: In an unexpected turn of events, an Uttar Pradesh court has ordered the police to book the girl, who alleged rape against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Atul Rai.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) has ordered the Cantt police to lodge an FIR against the girl, who had levelled rape charges against Rai, and her friend Satyam Prakash Rai.

Atul Rai's brother Pavan Kumar Singh has alleged that the girl, who lodged a rape case against the Ghosi MP, and her friend, run a honeytrap racket.

In support of his claim, Pavan submitted copies of two marksheets of the girl which contain different dates of birth in her complaints lodged against Atul Rai and in another case lodged against a student leader of Uttar Pradesh College in 2015.

The court has ordered that the documents submitted by her in different cases are to be properly investigated. Pavan's lawyer Anuj Yadav said: "The complaint against the girl and her friend Satyam Prakash Rai had been given before CJM SP Yadav under section 156(3) of CRPC. Pavan alleged that in 2015 the same girl had lodged a case of sexual harassment against a student leader of UP College with Shivpur police and also submitted her High School marksheet which contained her date of birth as March 10, 1997."

In the complaint, Yadav said, she had submitted her High School marksheet, which contained her date of birth as June 10, 1997. "Pavan alleged that on the basis of fake documents, the girl had been trying to take legal advantage," said Yadav.

A week after filing nomination from Ghosi parliamentary constituency as BSP candidate on April 26, 2019, Atul Rai had landed in troubled waters when the Ballia girl lodged the rape complaint against him with police in Varanasi on May 2.

Rai went underground and his entire election campaign was conducted by his wife.

After winning the election, surrendered on June 22. He was given two-day parole in January this year to take oath as Lok Sabha member. —IANS