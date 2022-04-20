FIR Against Farukkhabad CMO, CMS Over Child Deaths; DM, CMO, CMS Transferred

Lucknow: An FIR has been lodged against the Chief Medical Officer(CMO) and Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia District Hospital in Farrukhabad following the death of 49 children in a month. Following the incident, the Yogi Adityanath Government has immediately transferred district magistrate, the CMO and the CMS while a high-level probe team has been sent to Farrukhabad. "Guilty would not be spared," the government spokesperson here said. As per the Government figure, between July 20 and August 21, 468 children were born to 461 women, 19 out of which were still born. Of the rest 449 infants, 66 were admitted to New Born Care Unit of which 6 died. However, in other Government hospitals in Farrukhabad, 24 children died and thus a total of 49 children died in one month, including 19 still born, the officials confirmed. Meanwhile, politics have started over the incident with UP Congress president Raj Babbar along with MLC Deepak Singh and MLA Aradhana Mishra to visit Farrukhabad tomorrow to inquire into the deaths. Mr Deepak Singh alleged that the BJP Government was not concerned about the children's death and after Gorakhpur, the same incident in Farrukhabad shows the insensitivity of the Government. The Congress leader also demanded removal of the Yogi Adityanath Government on the issue saying that it has no moral right to continue after the Gorakhpur and now Farrukhabad incident. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Choudhury too accused the state government in saving the lives of the children. " It is a criminal offence and the government should seek apology from the people," he added. An FIR was registered by the city magistrate at Farrukhabad Kotwali Police Station last night after the probe ordered by the district magistrate found some lapses, including scarcity of oxygen as reason for the death of the children between July 21 and August. Of the deaths, 30 infants, mostly new-borns died at the Special Newborn Care Unit( SNCU) ward, while 19 died in the delivery room, the media report had said. However, during the investigation it was found to be correct and thus the FIR was registered. In the probe report of the city magistrate, the hospital has said that 30 children died of Perinatal Asphyxia. Farrukhabad district magistrate Ravindra Kumar had ordered the probe and the city magistrate Jaynendra Kumar Jain and ADM(Sadar) Ajit Kumar Singh investigated the matter. Mr Kumar said in Farrukhabad today that strict action would be taken against the guilty. He said police investigation was underway. According to officials, FIR against the CMO and CMS was registered under section 176, 188 and 304 of the IPC. In a similar case in Gorakhpur, the UP Government had lodged FIR against nine people, while three doctors have been arrested so far. IN BRD Medical College hospital over 30 children died due to lack of oxygen between August 9 and 10. UNI