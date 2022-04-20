FIR Against Deceased Gangster Vikas Dubey, 2 Others, In Cheating Case

Kanpur: More than three months after he was killed, gangster Vikas Dubey has been named in an FIR lodged on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property by the Kanpur police along with his accomplice Mahesh Dikshit and latter's now-deceased wife Vijay Lakshmi.

The FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station on a complaint of an elderly woman who accused the trio of forging documents of her house in Swarup Nagar.

She also blamed the gangster for the disappearance of her husband, who went missing 15 years ago and remains untraced.

According to Kotwali police station Inspector Sanjiv Kant Mishra: "Complainant Kamla Devi said that Mahesh, a dairy owner, and his wife showed her forged registry documents of her house built on 230 square yards by her husband Shatrughan Lal in Swarup Nagar. She said they claimed her husband had sold the house to Vikas Dubey and Vijay Lakshmi and told her to vacate it." "We have registered an FIR under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC after receiving a complaint from her on Sunday and launched an investigation," Mishra added.

Eight policemen, including a Deputy SP-rank official, were brutally killed in an ambush by Dubey and his henchmen on July 3 in Bikru village in Kanpur.

Dubey was killed in an alleged encounter on July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape.

Five of his accomplices were also killed in separate encounters, while 37 were arrested and sent to jail. —IANS