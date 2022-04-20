FIR against Chandrababu Naidu, aide in Amaravati land-grabbing case

Amaravati: In a major setback to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) has filed an FIR against him and a former cabinet minister for being allegedly involved in a case of land-grabbing from the Dalit community in the state capital Amaravati.

The other accused minister is education baron, Ponguru Narayana, who owns the Narayana group of educational institutions. Narayana had served as the Andhra Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister when Naidu was the Chief Minister.







On February 24, Mangalagiri MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, submitted a written complaint to CID Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), P.V. Sunil Kumar, saying that some farmers in his constituency told him about being allegedly cheated by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government.



"Some of the influential persons in the Chandrababu Naidu government have cheated them (farmers) by taking away their lands illegally and fraudulently by keeping them under confusion and fear of insecurity about their lands," said Reddy in the FIR.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA alleged that these middlemen were part of a conspiracy and made false claims that the previous TDP government was going to take away their assigned lands without giving them any compensation.

"The complainant verified the government orders (GOs) issued by the state government and found that several irregularities were committed by the respondents and caused irreparable loss to the people from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) community and deprived sections of the society," the FIR said.

Considering the alleged wrongful gains made by the accused persons, Reddy complained saying legal action should be taken against them.

Following the YSRCP leader's complaint, Kumar instructed Vijayawada CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), S. Surya Bhaskar, to conduct a preliminary enquiry on February 25.

After completing the preliminary enquiry, the DSP submitted his report, saying that the offence was made out leading to the ADGP directing registering a case on Friday and initiating legal action.

The police registered the case at Mangalagiri CID police station on Friday at 7 p.m. under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 166, 167, 217, 120 (B) read with Sections 34, 35, 36 and 37.

Naidu and Narayana are also booked under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Andhra Pradesh assigned land (POT) Section 7.

"The original FIR along with the complaint and enclosure submitted to Junior Civil Judge Court, Guntur, and a copy of the FIR along with complaint sent to Investigation Officer, A. Lakshmi Narayana, DSP, Cyber Crime, CID, Mangalagiri for investigation," said the FIR copy.

The FIR was dispatched to the Court at 9 p.m. on Friday.

According to the FIR, the alleged crime occurred in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area in Guntur district, nearly 20 km away in the western direction from the CID police station where the case was booked.

However, the FIR mentioned the particulars of properties involved as 'nil' and also the same for the value of the properties involved.

—IANS