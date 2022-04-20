FIR Against Businessman On Expelling Workers During Lock Down

Bijnor: Police has filed a report against the businessman father-son who forcibly removed workers from their house on Saturday during Lock Down in Bijnor. According to Police sources on Saturday, when 13 people were seen standing at Jaji Chowk during lock down, Mr Laxmi Niwas Mishra,the SP City asked them why they had come out of their home. They told him that they had worked on Nandi Sweets House but the owner has removed them forcibly from his house during the lock down.They belong to Madhya Pradesh and want to go there anyhow.Three minors were also among the workers. On the instructions of SP City, the police took the custody of Nandi Sweet owner Rajendra Verma and his son Arun Verma and filed a report in PS Bijnor of violating the lock down. According to the city Kotwal, Mr Ramesh Chand Sharma, the accused father-son have been granted bail from the police station and the workers have been handed over to the custody of both.The police will contact them daily in the morning and evening.