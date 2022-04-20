FIR Against BJP Leader For Thrashing Polling Officer

Badhoi: An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Dinanath Bhaskar for allegedly thrashing the presiding Officer of booth no.359 in Aurai assembly constituency under Bhadohi Lok Sabha constituency.

Bhadohi went to polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election held on Sunday.

"MLA and three others thrashed him alleging voting being held at a slow pace. An FIR has been registered and action is being taken," Police told ANI.

BJP has fielded Ramesh Bind from this seat while the SP-BSP alliance has fielded Rangnath Mishra. Ramakanth Yadav is contesting from the seat on a Congress ticket.

The counting of votes will be done on May 23.