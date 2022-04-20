FIR against Alka Lamba over Unnao rape case tweet

Unnao: Aishwarya Sengar, daughter of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is in Delhi''s Tihar Jail in the Unnao rape case, has lodged an FIR against Congress leader Alka Lamba over her tweet.

Lamba had tweeted that Kuldeep Singh had got the bail from the court at the behest of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Aishwarya submitted a complaint to Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrantveer, calling the tweet a ''political conspiracy and fake''.

While Kuldeep Sengar was not granted bail, the rape survivor''s uncle recieved the bail. Aishwarya said her lawyer had moved the Delhi High Court for the father''s bail.

"The daughter of the former MLA has alleged that some objectionable tweets were made from @LambaAlka and @DharnaPatelINC. A case is being registered in this regard in Nagar Kotwali. Necessary action will be taken after investigation," said the Unnao SP.

--IANS