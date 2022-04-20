FIR against 6 in Gurugram for Flouting Norms on EWS Flats Sale

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered here against six persons for allegedly flouting norms on the re-selling of EWS category flats, police said.

According to the guidelines related to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category flats, the builders select buyers through the process of lucky draw. According to the provision, once the property is purchased, the owner or the buyer cannot re-sell it before at least 5 years.

As per the FIR, the persons who have been booked had close connections with the area's Tahsildar and Naib Tahsildar who flouted the norms and prepared the sale deed for the registry of properties, before the mandatory period of 5 years.

The FIR was registered on the recommendation of the CM flying squad.

Girish Kumar, a resident of Power Grid, Sector 46, Manisha, Palam village in Delhi, Hemant Kumar of Subhash Nagar, Kamlesh of Rajendra Park and Mela Singh Mahich, a resident of Shiv Ganga Apartment, Pune, were named as the individuals in the FIR who had purchased the flats dedicated to the people belonging to EWS category. The name of the sixth person could not be known.

The flats are located in Sector 47, 67 and 81 areas of Gurugram. These are constructed by private builders Essel group, Tulip Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Unitech ltd and Bestech India Pvt. Ltd.

An official said during the investigation, it seemed that Tahsildar Om Prakash, Rupendra Singh, Om Prakash Yadav, Naib Tahsildar Inderjeet Singh, Tahsildar Ram Chandra, and Jagdish Bishnoi, posted between July 2013 to February 2019 were involved in violating the property registry norms.

Jitendra Gahlawat, DSP of CM flying squad, said: "The EWS properties are meant for the poor people. It appears... the officials have violated the norms for their own financial interests."

"We have also sent reports of the officials to take action against them," Gahlawat said.

"Following a complaint of CM flying squad, we have registered FIR under IPC sections of 420, 467, 468, 471 and prevention of corruption act 1988 in sector 29 police station," said Investigating officer Vivek Kumar of Sector 29 police station. —IANS