FIR Against 3 In UP Bar Council Chief's Murder

Agra: Sunny Yadav, the nephew of slain Uttar Pradesh Bar Council president Darwesh Yadav has named Manish Sharma, his wife Vandana and another lawyer Vineet Gulecha as the accused in the murder of the first woman chief of the council, who was shot dead in a lawyers chamber.

Manish Sharma, a lawyer, who fired three shots on Wednesday at Darwesh Yadav, later shot himself in the head, and has been shifted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram in a critical condition.

Lawyers across the state have decided not to work on Friday as a token of respect to the Bar Council chief.

Meanwhile, a festering relationship between Darwesh Yadav and Manish Sharma is now believed to be motive behind the killing.

Both had started practicing law in 2004 and the two even shared the same chamber in the court. According to Sunny Yadav who lodged the FIR late on Wednesday, Darwesh Yadav often helped Sharma with his career and gave him money, car and jewellery.

"A few months ago, when Darwesh Yadav asked Sharma to return the money he owed her, his wife Vandana threatened Darwesh Yadav with dire consequences. Manish Sharma had taken over Darwesh's chamber and she had to start working form other lawyers' chambers," Sunny has said in the FIR.

Minutes before the shooting in lawyer Arvind Kumar Misra's chamber -- where Darwesh was sitting with her colleagues -- Sharma got into an argument with her. Lawyers present said that Sharma shouted "Tu jeet gayi" (you have won) and fired at Darwesh Yadav's cousin Manoj Yadav who was seated beside her. He ducked and escaped the bullet.

Sharma then fired three shots at Darwesh Yadav. She was hit in the head and chest and slumped into a pool of blood. Before anyone could realise what had happened, Manish Sharma put his pistol to his temple and shot himself. Talking to reporters, Sunny Yadav said that another advocate Vineet Gulecha is the mastermind and jealously was the motive behind the crime.

"Gulecha was jealous of Darwesh's growing popularity and used Manish Sharma to settle the scores," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Law Brijesh Pathak was expected to be in Etah to pay respect to the departed soul on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is also scheduled to reach Etah later in the day and meet the family of the slain lawyer. --IANS