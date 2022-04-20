FIR Against 2 Instagram Users For Sending Rhea Chakraborty Obscene & Threatening Messages

FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening actor Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Sunday. The location of the two accused is yet to be traced, the official said, adding that the investigation in the case is at primary stage.

"We registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (intending to insult modesty of any woman) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

"No arrest has been made so far. We are conducting an investigation in the case," he added.

Rhea had earlier shared screenshots of messages that she had been receiving in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After Sushant passed away on June 14, Rhea had been off social media for a month and had changed comments settings on her profile.

Sharing screenshots of rape and murder threats she had been receiving in social media, Rhea had also urged cyber crime cell to help her in the matter. "I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment. I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH (sic)," Rhea had written on Instagram.

Shaheen Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have been some of the celebrities to make light of cyberbulling in the recent past.