FIR Against 14 Home Guards For Fake Muster Roll In UP

Lucknow: A duty in-charge, along with 13 other home guards, have been booked in a case of embezzlement through a fake muster roll prepared for deployment.

The FIR was lodged at Gomti Nagar Vistar police station area on Sunday.

The case was filed by the district commandant, Atul Kumar Singh, who had been given the task to probe the allegation against duty in-charge, Suresh Singh.

In his complaint, Atul said that he inspected some of the places and found that Suresh Singh got the mobile number and reference number of a home guard, Manish Mishra fed in the computer and obtained OTP of the same.

"The accused also used certificates bearing fake signatures of former officers and got the payment of duty allowance credited in the bank account of some of his 'pet' home guards," he said.

SHO, Gomti Nagar Vistar, Sudhir Awasthi, said that an FIR has been registered in the case and the matter is being further investigated. —IANS