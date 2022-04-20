FIR Against 12 Policemen For Killing Retired Army Jawan In Fake Encounter

Lucknow: A local court has ordered lodging of FIRs against 12 policemen here for killing a retired Army jawan, who served in the battalion of martyred Param Vir Chakra captain Manoj Pandey, in a fake police encounter in 2008.

The , who had retired from the service, was killed in a fake encounter and the FIR was registered at Kakori police station.

Manju Devi, the jawan Jageshwar's widow, fought for ten years to get court's permission for registration of an FIR against the accused policemen.

The court on Thursday ordered the filing of the criminal cases under section 302 of the IPC against 12 policemen.

Manju Devi said that her husband had taken to truck driver after retiring from the Army, but due to some rivalry with neighbours, his name was dragged in several criminal cases.

She said that her husband was also made accused in a murder after which the police shot him dead in a fake encounter on October 14,2008 in Sarojninagar area.

The policemen against whom the FIR has been registered are the then SHO of Sarjoninagar police station Sadhuram, Sub-inspectors Amit Tomar, Sachin Kumar, K P Singh, the then SHO of Manaknagar police station Alam Ansari and Haroon Nishanka, Constables Ashok Kumar, Jitendra Singh, Sunil Bishnoi, Shiv Sagar Tiwari, Kamlesh Bahadur Singh and Harischandra. UNI