FIR Against 'Sants' For Vandalizing Ravana Idol

Greater Noida: A criminal case has been registered against some Hindu holy men after they allegedly vandalized a Rawana idol in a temple here. Police quoted Ashokanand Maharaj, head of Mahatma Ravana Trust and Shiv Mohan Temple trust, as saying that the Ravana idol was to be installed in the temple on Thursday. But on Tuesday, Mahant Narayan Giri, Mahant Krishna Giri, Satish Nagar, Harish Chandra Nagar and Surendra Nath, president of Gau Raksha Dal, barged into the temple and vandalized the idol and ransacked the temple. "No arrest has been made yet," police officer Ashwani Kumar said. On Monday, Mahant Narayan Giri, head priest of Dudheswar Nath temple, warned that the Ravana idol would not be allowed to be installed at the Bisrakh temple or anywhere in Uttar Pradesh. He called Ravana a symbol of evil. In addition to Ravana's idol, the temple was also to have idols of Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Goddess Sita, Lord Ganesh and Shani Maharaj. Ravana was said to have taken birth in Bisrakh village where he is still worshipped for his devotion to God Shiva.