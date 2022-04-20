Fineotex Chemical Limited's cash flow from operation up by 136 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Fineotex Chemical, one of India's largest and most progressive speciality chemical manufacturers, has secured a robust growth in its Annual Result ending March 2020.

HIGHLIGHT OF CONSOLIDATED RESULTS:

Consolidated Year Ending March 2020 (Y-o-Y)

* Net cash flow from operation has increased to Rs 2,833 Lakhs from Rs 1,202 lakhs. The cash flow from operation registered a growth of 136 per cent approx. The revenue from operations of the company has increased to Rs 19,634 Lakhs from Rs 18,233 lakhs. The revenue from operations registered a growth of 8 per cent approx.

* EPS before exceptional items has increased to Rs 2.31 per share from Rs 2.01 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 15 per cent approx.

Consolidated Q4-20 (Y-o-Y)

* EPS before exceptional items has increased to RS 0.64 per share from Rs 0.40 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 55 per cent approx.

HIGHLIGHT OF STANDALONE RESULTS:

Standalone Year Ending March 2020 (Y-o-Y)

* Net cash flow from operation has increased to Rs 2,221 lakhs from Rs 336 lakhs. The cash flow from operation registered a growth of 561 per cent

* The revenue from the operation of the company has increased to Rs 12,885 lakhs from Rs 11,264 lakhs. The revenue from operation registered a growth of 15 per cent approx.

* EPS before exceptional Items has increased to Rs 2.10 per share from Rs 1.54 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 37 per cent approx.

Standalone Q4-20 (Y-o-Y)

* EPS before exceptional items has increased to Rs 0.60 per share from Rs 0.34 per share. The EPS registered a growth of 48.8 per cent

* Operating EBIDTA has increased to Rs 725 lakhs from Rs 667 lakhs. The operating EBIDTA registered a growth of 9 per cent

"We are pleased to announce a robust result in the ongoing situation. We have achieved working capital efficiency during the year, therefore our Cash flow conversion to EBIDTA is very strong at 82 per cent on a consolidation basis. We expect the industry to do better in the coming months which will lead to better performance of the company," said Sanjay Tibrewala, Executive Director and CFO, Fineotex Chemical on the successful result.

"We have revamped our marketing model and we are aggressively engaging in marketing activities, exhibitions, and all. Investors will also be able to see the change in the financial outcome with this change," he added.

—ANI