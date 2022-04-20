Fine To Be Imposed For Stubble Burning In Jhansi





Jhansi: The Jhansi district administration in Uttar Pradesh said on Sunday that it would register an FIR and impose a fine of Rs 2,500 for any case of stubble burning.

Taking cognizance of stubble burning at 259 places, District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said police would monitor the situation for the next 15-20 days.

Vamsi said farmers were being informed and made aware not to burn stubble.

"They should give the stubble to cow shelters so that it could provide hay for the animals. The administration is now itself taking the stubble to cow shelter and there is no need to burn it," the official added. —PTI