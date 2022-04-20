Fine of Rs 5000 for not wearing mask in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya approved amendment to the Epidemic Act 1897 in Uttarakhand under which there would be provision of fine of Rs 5000 and imprisonment of 6 months for not wearing mask or maintaining social distancing. Uttarakhand is the third state to make amendment in the act after Kerala and Orissa.

On Saturday, the BJP made a counter attack on the Congress party which has been raising questions on the quarantine centres. The BJP said that the Congress had made many claims for paying the tickets of the migrants but it has not deposited a single rupee. Uttatrakhand BJP Media Incharge Dr Devendra Bhasin said that the whole country is waging battle against Coronavirus, but the Congress is trying to weaken the battle. He said that BJP State President Banshidhar Bhagat who termed the Congress Party as more dangerous than Coronavirus was right. Bhasin said that the Congress was part of the government in Maharashtra, but it had turned a blind eye to the issue of migrants. He said that the Congress leaders who are engaged in issuing statements are shying away from serving the public.